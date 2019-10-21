Louisville police say the man who hit his sister in the head with a frying pan and shot and killed their father with a crossbow was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.
Police arrested Gerald R. Beavers III, 23, and charged him with murder and first-degree assault, according to court records.
Officials believe Beavers hit his sister, a woman in her 20s, in the head with a frying pan and then shot their father with a crossbow at their residence in the 7600 block of Petty Jay Court. The call came in about 1:15 p.m., according to MetroSafe.
The 55-year-old father, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Beavers had left the scene in a car, and police said he was possibly headed to North Carolina.
According to an arrest citation, Beavers was apprehended later in Louisville and admitted to shooting his father and hitting his sister. Beavers also said he strangled his sister to make her pass out "so he could reload his crossbow and kill her," the arrest citation noted.
