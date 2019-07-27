By Jacob Mulliken
The Messenger-Inquirer
An estimated 1,000 community members, family and friends gathered at the Owensboro Convention Center on Thursday to honor the 170 members of the Kentucky National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion deploying to the Middle East on Friday.
The unit is headed to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations to conduct construction missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Daviess County Commissioner Mike Koger was among numerous city and county officials in attendance to show their support of the 206th. Koger, a veteran of the United states Army, was thrilled by the community's support, he said.
"I am so excited, you can barely find a place to park," he said. "I am glad that the community came out. It is a sad day for soldiers and their families; however, we will celebrate even more when these husbands and wives come home."
Unit Chaplain Captain Greg Granderson volunteered to join the 206th in January of last year and, like Supply Specialist Darla Napier, was touched by the outpouring support from everyone in attendance.
"The turnout is great," he said. "It is good to see family and friends come out in support. It has been a good event the last couple of days."
Napier, an Ohio County native and graduate of Ohio County High School, was also appreciative of the turnout.
"There are a lot of people that have come out to support us," she said. "This level of support makes you feel really good about what you are doing."
Former members of the 206th were also in attendance to show their solidarity for their fellow brothers and sisters in arms.
Among them was physician's assistant Captain Jo Gensley. A native of Somerset, Gensley traveled from Winchester with her 3-week-old son Colton to support her fellow soldiers and medics, she said.
While deployment is hard on many of the troops leaving behind family, the ceremony was also bitter-sweet for those eagerly waiting at home for their return.
Brittney Bland of Louisville was in attendance with her 2-year old daughter Aaliyah to support her husband Captain William Bland, she said.
"It is awesome to see the support of the families and the community," she said. "This is our first deployment as a family and we are taking it one day at a time. I'm not feeling butterflies so much; it is sad and humbling. I am just so proud of him and the rest of them and everyone else serving."
On Friday, members of the 206th Engineer Battalion will meet with family and friends at the Owensboro National Guard Armory for their final goodbyes. From there, the first group will depart from the armory at 10:30 a.m. with a scheduled departure from the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport set for around 12 p.m. The second group will leave the armory at 1:30 p.m. and will depart the airport at 3 p.m.
The community is urged to continue their support of the unit along both groups route to the airport and are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to each group transport to the airport. Both groups will travel from the National Guard Armory on Tamarack Road, proceed north on Carter Road to Parrish Avenue and onto Airport Road en route to the airport.
Given the swell of support, the airport is ready to facilitate, both the troops, their families and the community, said Director Rob Barnett.
"We do anticipate an overflow of supporters lined up along our entrance road," he said. "I'm looking forward for a big turnout of support. We want to make this as seamless as possible and accommodate the needs of family, friends and the community. There have been some special concessions and we are going to move things around so there is more parking. We have an opportunity to do a few special things to send these troops off. So when the buses come arrive, I want to make sure that they are getting the send off that they deserve."
Beshear campaigns on black lung disease treatment access
By Daniel Desrochers
Lexington Herald-Leader
HAZARD -- Attorney General Andy Beshear stood in the hallway of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky on Thursday listening to company CEO Barry Martin as he was shown where patients are seen for diabetes, gynecology and behavioral health.
But what drew Beshear and Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, to the clinic was a service it can't offer patients -- the ability for radiologists to diagnose black lung cases for workers' compensation claims.
A bill signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin changed which doctors in Kentucky are eligible to diagnose coal workers' pneumoconiosis, or black lung disease. Instead of allowing pulmonologists and radiologists who are federally certified B readers to diagnose the disease, the law said radiologists were no longer qualified.
There are seven doctors in Kentucky eligible to diagnose black lung under the new law, according to the Department of Workers' Claims in the state Labor Cabinet, but only two of them work with the department and neither of them are based in Eastern Kentucky.
"We need to make sure the people of Eastern Kentucky can get services in their own communities," said Be-shear, a Democrat. "And the fact that someone suffering from black lung right now would have to go to Lexington or Louisville to be diagnosed for a condition they already have is wrong."
Eastern Kentucky is an important region for Beshear as he campaigns to unseat Bevin, a Republican. Though Bevin won Perry County, where the clinic is located, in 2015 and President Donald Trump won the county in 2016, Bevin's popularity has plummeted since he proposed changes to Kentucky's pension systems and had harsh words for his detractors along the way.
Beshear now hopes to capitalize on Bevin's unpopularity and win back the conservative-leaning registered Democrats in the region who have become reliable voters for Republicans in recent years.
"I believe Matt Bevin is the biggest threat to rural jobs," Beshear said. "Because he's the first governor we've seen to directly attack public education, then directly attack health care, especially everything positive we've been able to do with expanded Medicaid."
He's made a point of highlighting issues important to Eastern Kentucky in attempts to undercut the region's Republican bent. He's talked about the need to provide reliable access to clean drinking water, which has been a problem in many Eastern Kentucky counties. He's used his position as attorney general to support miners who lost money as a result of the recent bankruptcy of Blackjewel, LLC.
And he's talking about black lung.
The change in who can diagnose black lung, which was tucked into a larger bill to overhaul Kentucky's workers' compensation system, was opposed by Republicans and Democrats in Eastern Kentucky, in part because it was perceived as a way to limit the number of newly diagnosed black lung cases. Opponents argue that radiologists are even more qualified than pulmonologists to diagnose black lung because it's their job to look at x-rays.
Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, pushed back at a bill sponsored by Hatton to repeal the changes, saying it was "a solution in search of a problem."
He said his bill was designed to address a Kentucky Supreme Court case that said the standard for miners to be diagnosed with black lung was higher than the rest of the population. He said miners are reimbursed for travel to Lexington and can get free hotel rooms if they have to stay overnight.
"There just seems to be a complete lack of fact driven policy coming out of the Democratic Party," Koenig said.
There have been 167 new black lung claims since the law went into effect July 2018, a decrease from 2017, according to the Department of Workers' Claims.
Overall, the disease has surged in recent years throughout Central Appalachia.
Studies published by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health show that black lung was all but eradicated in the 1990s, with just 31 cases of progressive massive fibrosis reported nationwide between 1990 and 1999. A 2016 NIOSH study, however, showed that a single radiologist identified 60 current and former miners, most of them from Eastern Kentucky, between January and August 2015 who had the most severe form of black lung.
Whether Beshear's attempts to court Eastern Kentucky are enough to help him win in November remains unknown. Hatton acknowledged that Trump is popular in the region.
Bevin's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the governor has made a point to stress his relationship with the White House on the campaign trail, while painting Beshear as someone who would stand in Trump's way.
Wednesday night, Bevin posted a picture of him and Trump on his Facebook page, saying he had spent the evening with Trump in West Virginia.
But Hatton said she thinks voters will be able to distinguish between Bevin and Trump in November, adding that she thinks Bevin has been neglectful of issues in Eastern Kentucky.
"I just think it's time we had a governor that knows what Eastern Kentucky needs," Hatton said.
