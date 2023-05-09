Hospitals are the driving force in a healthy community, providing care and treatment along with comfort, hope, and joy, and this week Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital is celebrating all of those individuals who do their part to keep Hopkins County healthy.
National Hospital Week is being celebrated May 7-13, and National Nurses Week will be May 6-12.
Kristy Quinn, the marketing and public relations coordinator for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said everyday hospital employees are on the front lines working tirelessly to save lives and help others in their greatest time of need.
“National Hospital Week highlights the important and selfless work of healthcare workers across the U.S. and gives us all an opportunity to say thank you for their contributions,” she said. “From physicians, nurses, therapists, and engineers, to food service workers, volunteers, administrators, and so many more, they work as a team toward one goal. That goal is healing.”
In 2022, the hospital saw more than 50,000 patients, treated 386 patients with cancer, performed 662 heart caths, and 46 open heart surgeries. Delivered 667 babies and provided NICU care for 180 newborns.
National Hospital Day was created in 1921 as a way to encourage trust in hospitals in the wake of the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918. It was later turned into a week in 1953, coinciding with Florence Nightingale’s birthday to honor her role in revolutionizing hospital care in the mid-1800s.
National Nurses Day is always celebrated on May 6 and opens National Nurses Week, which culminates on May 12, Nightingale’s birthday.
She lived from 1820 to 1910 and was known as “The Lady with the Lamp.” She was a British nurse, social reformer, and statistician best known as the founder of modern nursing.
Nightingale worked as a nurse during the Crimean War and established St. Thomas’ Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses in 1860. She led reform in healthcare to improve the quality of care in the 19th and 20th centuries.
To celebrate this week, employees will receive a t-shirt, words of encouragement and thanks, free drinks in the cafeteria, and free lunch and ice cream treats. Food trucks will also be onsite all week for the hospital teams.
Quinn said National Nurses Day is a time to honor their dedication to serving patients and the community.
“Nurses always have been the foundation of the healthcare system,” she said. “Here at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, we couldn’t be more grateful to the nurses on our team.”
Nurses will receive small tokens of appreciation during their special week. The Pastoral Care team will have a Blessing of the Hands ceremony for the nurses throughout the week for any that wish to participate.
