The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Cody A. Davis, was charged, July 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Tyler W. Benton, was charged, July, 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• James Eric Curry, was charged, July 28, 2022, for theft by deception including cold checks.
• Johnathan R. Hohimer, was charged, July 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Valerie A. Castle, was charged, July 28, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Gloria A. Sisk, was charged, July 28, 2022, for driving on a DUI suspended license in the first offense.
• David Jack Arwine, was charged, July 28, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
