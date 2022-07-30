The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:

Cody A. Davis, was charged, July 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

Tyler W. Benton, was charged, July, 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

James Eric Curry, was charged, July 28, 2022, for theft by deception including cold checks.

Johnathan R. Hohimer, was charged, July 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

Valerie A. Castle, was charged, July 28, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.

Gloria A. Sisk, was charged, July 28, 2022, for driving on a DUI suspended license in the first offense.

David Jack Arwine, was charged, July 28, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.