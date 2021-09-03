The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Donald Chambers, 65, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs and failure to appear.
David Smiley, 48, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with probation violation.
Dallas Rickard, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
Jeffrey Allison, 60, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Trent Burden, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
Phillip Lyles, 38, of Hanson, was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment and menacing.
