Kentucky made big changes in how it would conduct a 2020 primary. Then Georgia happened.
“I won’t criticize the secretaries of state in other states,” Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Thursday.
Adams talked remotely about the approaching Kentucky primary with a Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Chat” Thursday. Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern joined him.
Lines were long in parts of Georgia during Tuesday’s primary, leading to complaints that Republicans were trying to suppress voting by having a limited number of precincts. Some people in suburban Atlanta didn’t mark ballots until after midnight, and returns in many races still were being counted Thursday afternoon.
“Georgia, we must do better,” said a front-page editorial in Thursday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“As a general matter, we are doing what they are doing as a matter of policy,” Adams said in response. “We don’t really have any alternative, besides expanding absentee voting.”
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican like Adams, mailed absentee ballot request forms to all active voters weeks in advance. More than 800,000 ballots were cast that way before Tuesday’s primary. Kentucky is close to that number now.
“We’ve already got 700,000 people that have either voted early or returned their absentee ballot, or are having their absentee ballot processed,” Adams said. Through Wednesday, “our turnout has been huge.”
Cloern said that’s true locally as well.
“Hopkins County is, right now, about 19%, which is what we had hit four years ago for the Presidential primary,” the clerk said.
Cloern’s count showed 3,339 requests for mail-in ballots Thursday, along with 2,431 votes using the new mobile voting unit.
Adams worked out a multi-option primary plan with Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, after the vote was postponed as a coronavirus precaution. He said one big difference between Kentucky’s approach and Georgia’s is that his office has less control over the process, compared with county clerks.
“I actually disagreed with some of the plans of some of the counties,” Adams said, “but it’s not my decision. Our theory here in Kentucky is that local government knows best.”
Raffensperger warned Georgia voters in May that primary waiting times would be longer, because of fewer volunteer poll workers and the need to sanitize polling spots between voters. That could be true in Hopkins County on primary day as well, as the only open precinct will be Ballard Convention Center.
“The best thing that you can do is to vote absentee, if you possibly can,” Adams said. Otherwise, the wait in line Tuesday, June 23 could be “five or six hours... in the summer heat. We’re trying to avoid that, if we can.”
The Hopkins County mobile voting unit completes its tour of the county today, with a stop at Grace Warehouse Church on South Main Street in Madisonville. Polls will be open until 6 p.m. The unit will be outside the County Clerk’s office downtown all next week, but with a twist.
“We are going to do drive-thru voting,” Cloern said. “You don’t have to leave your car. Everything will be brought to you... All we ask is that you have your driver’s license ready.”
Absentee ballots for the primary are still available. The deadline to request one is Monday, either by visiting GoVoteKY.com or calling the clerk’s office at 821-7361 extension 3.
