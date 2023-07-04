For the second time within a year, Bill and Nadeen Young are sponsoring a movie at Golden Ticket Cinemas this Thursday, this time an action thriller from Angel Studios.
For the entire day, tickets to see Sound of Freedom will be free for anyone who wants to see the movie.
Bill Young said the movie sends an important message about child sex trafficking.
“I think it is such an important message that we would like to have as many people to see as can get there,” he said. “We hope that us paying for the movie would encourage more people to go see it.”
Sound of Freedom is the true story of Homeland Security Special Agent Tim Ballard. In 2012, Ballard was working a missing person case in Columbia when OHS ordered him to abort the mission and return home. Rather than following orders, Ballard quit his job to stay and complete the mission.
The movie, starring actor Jim Caviezel, follows Ballard as he sets out deep into the Columbian jungle to save a little girl from sex traffickers. Later, after the events of the movie, Ballard would go on to found Operation Underground Railroad, with backing from Glenn Beck. That organizations goal is to help rescue the victims of human sex trafficking.
Show times for the movie are 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.
For more information on the movie or show times, call Golden Ticket Cinemas at 270-845-2269.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.