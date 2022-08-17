During yesterday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, Resolution 2022-19 was read in regards to a request from the Manitou Fire Department, which is in need of a new truck.
“We will be replacing one of our aging trucks, it’s a 1995 that’s starting to get maintenance issues,” Manitou Fire Department Captain, Jason Crowe said. “We will be replacing it with a 2017 slightly used truck.”
The newer truck is estimated to cost roughly $243,000, and Manitou is requesting $100,000 in ARPA money to go towards aiding in this purchase.
The court voted and approved this request.
This year the Hopkins County Fiscal Court received $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that is earmarked for emergency services. Magistrates have given approval for each of the 14 fire departments in the county to get $100,000 of that funding. In order to receive those funds the departments must officially request that money from the court.
