Friends and fellow Murray State grads, Kris-Ann Tapp and Ana Green have partnered to bring the community of Hanson and surrounding area a new, unique business, that they are sure everyone will enjoy.
A&K Greenhouse will feature an assortment of annuals, herbs, perennials, and much more.
Kris-Ann graduated with a Master’s in Horticulture with an emphasis on Landscape Design from Murray State University. After graduation she was employed by MSU as their first greenhouse manger and lecturer. She taught various classes including vegetable crop production and greenhouse management.
After marrying Dr. Jared Tapp, they settled down in Hanson in 2012. They have two children Eli (9) and Anna-Leigh (3). Kris-Ann runs their daily farm operations and newly built greenhouse.
“I’ve always dreamed of having my own greenhouse to support and be more of a self sustaining family.” Tapp said.
Ana Green also a Murray State graduate, brings to the table a Bachelors of Science in Agriculture. She and her husband, Tyler moved to Hanson in 2014. They have two energetic farm loving boys, John Tyler (6) and Cole (4). Ana has also been raising Nigerian Dwarf goats for the past three years.
Ana started JTC farms in 2021, naming the business after her family. Ana’s true passion and love for goats stemmed from her grandfather who raised goats in Kassos, Greece. He always encouraged her and told her that there was nothing better than raising your kids on a farm.
Ana wanted to find another purpose for her goats milk. So in true mom fashion they added another project to their list she and Kris Ann started making goats milk soap. They love that they get to see their product from start to finish and know exactly where it came from.
In 2020, these ladies then started the A&K Hatchery.
“We opened the hatchery to give us, stay-at-home moms, a sense of purpose. We didn’t realize the demand for raising chickens in our area.” We received our NPIP and AI certifications ensuring the quality and health of our chicken stock,” Tapp said.
Being successful in two adventures lead them to selling plants in 2021. Kris-Ann received a Kentucky State High Tunnel Greenhouse grant through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program in 2021.
“We knew this was just the beginning of something special. We also wanted to stand out with our products; therefore, we became part of Kentucky Proud family and recognized as Kentucky Farm Bureau Roadside Farmers Market.”
The grand opening of A&K Greenhouse is scheduled for April 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Simply Poured Coffee will be on site with goodies and coffee, Clucks and Pups Food Truck will be selling food, and there will be fun giveaways throughout the evening. A& K Greenhouse is located at 700 Daybreak Drive in Hanson.
For more information feel free to text or call, 270-339-3683.
