Now is not the time to become lax in our fight against COVID-19, said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
“The key here is to not revert back to getting into big groups and acting as if the virus has disappeared because it has not,” said Cotton at Wednesday’s City-County Facebook Live update..
Cotton said Baptist Health Madisonville is administering vaccines to the community at a rapid pace.
“We have a system here within Baptist Health that can get those vaccines out quickly,” said Cotton.
During Wednesdays briefing, Cotton said the hospital was able to administer 1,500 doses last week and are on track to complete 1,500 more this week.
The hospital is still working to setup a dedicated phone line for vaccine appointments. Right now, the only way to schedule an appointment is on scheduleyourvaccine.com or through your primary care physician.
Cotton suggested people check the website throughout the day because appointments will open up as cancellations occur.
The hospital is a regional vaccine clinic site and is working to vaccinate not only Hopkins County, but western Kentucky as well.
Margo Ashby, the hospital’s pharmacy director, said Baptist has not had any supply concerns to date and apppointments are made based on the confirmed number of vaccines shipped.
“As shipments are confirmed, we will open additional dates,” she said.
On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said, after talking with President Biden’s COVID-19 team, he learned the federal government would increase each state’s supply of vaccines by 17% and guarantee a minimum supply for three straight weeks.
“One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after,” Beshear said Tuesday.
Ashby said the hospital has not heard anything regarding what the governor announced, but they do have weekly calls with the state and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department of Public Health.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said there were 22 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital as of Wednesday, with seven in the Criticial Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 18% of the hospitals total patient population.
Denise Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department, said they have not received any more vaccine shipments because other counties are still working on administering the first dose to school personnel. The health department is currently adminstering second doses for healthcare workers, police, fire, jail, first responders and school personnel.
She is encouraging those 70-plus to track Baptist Heath’s website for information regarding vaccine scheduling.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total active case number to 1,099. There have been 117 COVID-19 related deaths and 2,287 individuals are listed as recovered.
“Our numbers of cases are high right now, and team sports have caused many students to be quarantined from school; it is our biggest issue right now,” said Beach. “Be vigilant with your mask-wearing and social distancing.”
Cotton reminded residents that the mask mandate is still in place.
Beach said the health department will notify the community when the next tier starts and where to go.
