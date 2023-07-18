Hopkins County School Board announced at Monday night’s meeting that they plan to change the school start date for students, moving the first day of class from Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Tuesday, Aug. 15.
HCS Superintendent Amy Smith read a message aloud during the meeting, which went to parents and staff Monday night. She said the board changed the start date for students to have the least impact on students, families, and staff.
School Board Chairman Shannon Embry said the board decided to move the start date back to help the staff, faculty, and families at Hanson.
“We felt like this would be the easiest way to make a change without disrupting the whole ecosystem of Hopkins County,” he said.
The change in start date does not change the deadlines for A&K Construction, said Embry. He and the board told the construction company that all deadlines need to be final for the Hanson project.
The school board will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m. tonight at the Central Office to approve the change.
A&K Construction President Bill Boyd told the board that all the classrooms are completed. Workers are putting treads and risers in the stairway. They are also finishing up the flooring in the gym and the cafeteria.
As for the site, the rock will start going down this morning in preparation for asphalt for the bus loop since it rained Monday morning. He said asphalt should be going down on Thursday for the loop.
Embry asked Boyd to confirm the last few deadlines for the Hanson Elementary School building.
The first deadline is Friday, when the third-party contractors should be finished. On Thursday, July 27, the entire inside of the building should be completed except for the punch list, and on Aug. 7, site work should be done, except for touch-ups.
Boyd said all of those deadlines should be met. The only thing that could cause delays at this point would be the weather, and that should not affect the 21 and 27 deadlines.
Smith told Boyd that she wants to believe him, but they have already had so many postponements for the completion date that it is hard to trust. She said all the school board members have been questioned by the public for the past few months on when the school will be done, and they don’t have answers.
“I am praying and hoping that you are a man true to your word and that date of completion will not be moved,” said Smith. “We can look at our community and welcome our babies into our schools on Aug. 15, and we can say we are ready for school to begin with minimal disruptions.”
Embry said A&K Construction has been giving updates at each board meeting to keep the public informed on what the school board knows.
The next update will be at the next regular school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, which is one of the deadline dates.
