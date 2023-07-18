Hopkins County School Board announced at Monday night’s meeting that they plan to change the school start date for students, moving the first day of class from Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Tuesday, Aug. 15.

HCS Superintendent Amy Smith read a message aloud during the meeting, which went to parents and staff Monday night. She said the board changed the start date for students to have the least impact on students, families, and staff.

