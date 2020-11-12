Jason Hawkins, president and CEO of Madisonville-based First United Bank and Trust Company, has announced the bank’s intention to open a banking center in Owensboro.
The move will come initially as a loan production office located at 3012 West Parrish Avenue and will function by appointment only by calling 270-821-5555. Once regulatory approval is obtained, it will be expanded to a full-service banking center at the same location.
Long-time Owensboro banker Scott Tooley has been named as the market president and, along with another Owensboro resident, Travis Huff, will lead the charge in the Daviess County market. The bank has plans to employ three to five additional team members once the full-service banking center is opened.
Tooley started his banking career in Owensboro in 1988 and was most recently market president with an area bank. He attended Western Kentucky University and is a graduate of Southeastern School of Banking.
“My idea of banking is about helping others and developing relationships,” said Tooley. “My alliance with First United allows me to provide that hometown experience and continue to serve the community I love.”
Travis Huff has been in banking for 14 years and has been with First United Bank for three years. Prior to working for First United, he spent 11 years in Owensboro at an area bank. Huff will serve as vice president/commercial banker. He is a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College and was recognized in 2019 as a Kentucky Bankers Association Emerging Leader. He and his wife reside in Owensboro.
Hawkins says this is a natural progression for the organization.
“As we looked at expanding our footprint, we knew our brand of hometown banking would be well-received in Owensboro,” he said. “With local leaders like Scott and Travis on our team, we will hit the ground running. It’s really exciting.”
First United was started 24 years ago by a group of business leaders who wanted to bring community banking back to western Kentucky. First United has assets of $380 million with locations in Madisonville, Beaver Dam, Earlington, and Marion.
