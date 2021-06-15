The Earlington City Council took the first steps in officially approving the $3.3 million 2021-22 fiscal year budget at a special called meeting on Monday night.
The first reading was unanimously approved by the council members with council member Ann Gipson absent from the vote.
The budget, according to Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt, includes funding for a police officer, a hire that he has wanted for the city in past fiscal years.
An officer was budgeted in the previous fiscal year, but city officials were not able to come together to decide who to hire for the position.
Hunt said he is hoping to hire one part-time officer, however, he said most officers are looking for a full-time position. But due to budget constraints and the amount of work that the officer would be doing, a part-time position is what is being offered.
At Monday night’s meeting, Hunt said that budgeted amount was included in the 2021-2022 budget, but did not comment on the amount.
Hunt added that the search for a candidate to take the position is still ongoing.
Also in the upcoming fiscal year budget is the anticipation of a $610,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration for water system improvements. Matched with $390,000 in local funds, this project is expected to create 20 new jobs and boost the economy in Western Kentucky.
Hunt said the state has not specified when the city will receive the funding as of Monday night.
The council also had their first reading of an ordinance relating to the code enforcement board for the city.
The ordinance established when the board would meet, which is the third Monday in July and the third Monday in January at 6 p.m.
The city council members still have to approve which board members will serve which terms, a one-year term, two-year term and three-year terms, which is expected to be voted on at the next special called meeting set for Monday, June 21.
Hunt also addressed the council about speed limits in the city saying that Earlington City Attorney Natasha Little found speed limit ordinances stating that every street in the city was set for 25 miles per hour except for state highways.
This research comes after citizens spoke at the last city council meeting about speeding through some neighborhoods.
“The last ordinance regarding the speed limits was set in 1947,” said Hunt. “It was set for 25 miles per hour except for state highways.”
Hunt said the signs have been ordered and will start being replaced on Friday.
