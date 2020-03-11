With new management sometimes comes a new direction.
During Madisonville Regional Airport’s monthly board meeting, Manager Emily Herron proposed the board look at their fuel prices and consider lowering it to become more competitive in the area.
“I think one of the things that maybe we’re underserving currently, because of our fuel prices, are general transients,” said Herron, who was hired last week. “Pilots flying around, ‘Hey, I need some fuel, where am I going to stop?’ If anybody is flying around and they need fuel, they’re probably not going to stop here because our prices are a lot higher than the airports in the surrounding area.”
Currently, 100 Low Lead fuel at Madisonville is priced at $4.73 a gallon for self-serve and $4.88 for full-service. Herron said she thinks the board should consider lowering the self-serve price.
The board re-established a committee to look at full prices. According to AirNav.com, the highest rate in the area for self serve is at Sturgis Municipal Airport at $4.89 a gallon and the most affordable is located at Hancock County Airport in Lewisport at $4.25 a gallon. The committee made plans to look at the price and adjust, if necessary, before the next board meeting.
“The committee can make the change, and then we ratify it at the next meeting,” said board attorney Joe Evans. “You’ve been previously given that authority — because of a fluctuating market, we need to take action. We need to do it rather than waiting for another month.”
Historically, the board makes a $1 profit for each gallon of fuel served. As airport price is currently high for the area, they are worried enough people aren’t buying.
Board treasurer and fuel committee member Mark Metcalfe said the price adjustment wouldn’t be radical, but they will consider lowering prices after they evaluate data.
The board also discussed the long-awaited T-hangar project, which still isn’t complete more than a year after ground was first broken. Concrete will be laid within 30 days, according to city engineer Eric Hickman. Next Friday, he said, bids will be opened for the erection of the structure.
“The building is ordered and will be here in mid-April,” he said. “In a perfect world, it could be (finished by) the end of May.”
Hickman said that was all contingent upon the weather. Realistically, he said they are looking for the project to be completed by early summer.
Toward the end of the meeting, board member Mickey Howard wanted to thank the immediate past manager Rick Bivins, who wasn’t able to attend the meeting but is remaining with the airport as a lineman.
“Rick has done a really fine job,” he said. “He’s worked hard. You never saw a bad review wrote up about this airport, and it took hard work. I think he did a magnificent job.”
