The Earlington City Commission met for a special called meeting on Monday night to discuss the 2022-2023 budget.
Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby the meeting went well, and all four commissioners in attendance accepted the first reading.
The only changes to the budget compared to last year are the $100,000 from the Kentucky Governor for the water line replacement project, and the Earlington Fire Department requested $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase a new fire truck.
“(The fire truck) was approved as well,” said Hamby.
The commission will hear the second reading and vote on the budget at the next meeting.
They also heard and approved the second readings for the 2022-2023 compensation plan and the amended zone ordinance. The compensation plan takes care of the salaries for the city employees, and the amended zone would now include mobile homes.
The Earlington City Commission is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at City Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.