Sadly, Kentucky ranks among the 10 worst states for child abuse and neglect in the nation, said Lydia Long, director of women’s and children’s services at Baptist Health Madisonville.
With those statistics in mind, the hospital is taking steps to better educate parents to help bring those numbers down.
Baptist recently received a grant to purchase a shaken baby simulator doll to show parents who have given birth at the hospital how a baby could be harmed if shaken.
“The doll will provide a visual for the patient and support person when the nurse is giving discharge instructions on shaken baby syndrome,” said Long.
In conjunction with Baptist Health Foundation Madisonville, the hospital applied for a micro-grant through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky said foundation Director of Philanthropy Austin Elliott.
The community foundation funds six different areas of interest — including health awareness, which is the category the simulator doll falls into, he said.
Long said new parents watch a video on shaken baby syndrome as well as receive written information that a nurse goes over with the parents. With the doll, a nurse can show exactly what areas on the baby are affected when the baby is shaken.
“When the baby cries, the nurse will shake the baby doll, and in just a matter of seconds, the affected sections of the brain light up and it will illustrate when brain damage has occurred,” said Long.
She said the parents should see for themselves what could happen instead of a nurse trying to explain it.
“For the areas that light up, the nurse can tell them what it affects — vision, speech, mobility,” said Long. “It becomes real to the patients.”
The main trigger for caregivers shaking an infant, according to Long, is crying. The mortality rate for babies with shaken baby syndrome is 20 to 30%, and long-term morbidity for disability is up to 90%.
“Disabilities can include learning, emotional, behavior, speech and language delays, vision, hearing, hormone and growth problems,” said Long. “The severity of the disability can range from mild to permanent vegetative state.”
The doll will be used along with the video and handout on shaken baby syndrome, she said.
“As things arise for us to support, we can do so with that additional funding,” said Elliott.
From a personal experience, Elliott said he remembered watching the video with his wife after his two children were born and believes the doll will be more impactful for new parents.
“It is better to see first-hand rather than just watch a video of the affects,” said Elliott.
Long said the hospital does not have the doll yet, but it is being ordered through the foundation. The grant received was for $1,000.
