A Dawson Springs man accused of the attempted murder of a Christian County sheriff’s deputy appeared in a Christian Circuit courtroom Wednesday afternoon for an arraignment on a charge from an earlier incident.
Bradley W. Dunning, 32, through his assigned attorney, Rick Sanborn, entered a not guilty plea in Judge John Atkins courtroom.
Dunning was arraigned last month in Judge Foster Cotthoff’s courtroom for his alleged involvement in a Monday, June 6, incident. He entered a not guilty plea that day to three charges of attempted murder of a police officer, burglary (third degree), receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Christian County Sheriff Office Sgt. Brandon Myers told the court that while driving on the Eagle Way Bypass at around 10 p.m. on June 6, he observed tail lights at the edge of a cornfield just off the bypass and next to the Pennyrile Parkway exit ramp. He said he stopped to investigate and potentially render aid if it were a vehicle accident.
Myers found Dunning on an ATV that appeared to be stuck in a fence and began talking with Dunning.
During that time, Myers said he found out through the Hopkinsville-Christian County Emergency Communications Center that Dunning had an active warrant for his arrest. Myers then said he felt the situation to be suspicious.
Myers said he then noticed the ATV had no license plate but did have several big white numbers on the side, which is consistent with government-owned vehicles like ATVs.
Myers said he knelt down behind the ATV to read the VIN numbers to ECC to determine if it was stolen while Dunning was laying on top of it horizontally.
Just after finishing reading off the numbers, Myers said he heard three clicks and looked up to see a revolver barrel pointed in his face. According to initial reports, Dunning’s revolver malfunctioned and did not fire.
Myers stood up and began drawing his weapon. At that time, he said Dunning threw the revolver down and gave up to be detained. Dunning was then arrested.
Once detained, Myers said Dunning had admitted to stealing the ATV from Tie Breaker Park and had left a pickup truck stolen out of Princeton parked in the area.
Cotthoff sent the case to the grand jury for consideration of indicting him on his charges. Cotthoff also said last month that Dunning would be receiving an additional warrant for breaking into the Tie Breaker Park building and stealing the ATV and would be arraigned on those additional charges promptly after he receives the warrant.
The Christian County Jail listed a new charge of first-degree burglary on July 8.
Dunning’s case is set for a pretrial conference on charges of three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property under $10,000, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 in Christian County Circuit Court, according to the court docket.
