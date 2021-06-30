This week, World Changers volunteers began fighting the heat doing minor repairs on homes in Madisonville and surrounding areas in Hopkins County.
After having to take a year off of volunteering due to COVID-19, volunteers, some in their first year, said they were glad to be able to volunteer this year.
Amy McKnight led a group of five volunteers from her church, Silent Run Missionary Baptist Church in Nebo, on Tuesday painting the outside of a home on Anne Drive in Madisonville.
“I have been part of the World Changers for seven years,” said McKnight. “That’s about how long we have faithfully been doing it.”
McKnight said the site leaders had the option of keeping the specific groups of church volunteers limited to one site due to COVID.
“Normally you would have kids from all different areas on a work site,” said McKnight. “I may have one of my kids but we may be with kids from places like Tennessee or Texas. COVID has changed it a little bit but not so much that it stopped it.”
McKnight added that New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville was partnering with World Changers and working to serve the Nortonville and White Plains area as well.
Victoria Phillips and Chloe Adcock said this was their first year working with World Changers.
“It’s been pretty good,” said Adcock. “It has just been really hot.”
Bethany Rakestraw said this is her second year working with World Changers. She did her first year before COVID-19 began, and was set to do another year in 2020 before the pandemic began.
“We were supposed to go to North Carolina last year, but then COVID happened,” she said. “It makes me feel happy about being able to help someone who can’t do things like this for themselves.”
The Anne Drive homeowner, Geraldine Fluellen, said the work the volunteers were doing was a “blessing.”
Fluellen said she found out about the World Changers’ plans to visit the area while at her church, and said that is where she was able to get an application as well.
“They are painting and doing the trimming,” she said. “They cleaned the gutter, and they are doing a wonderful job.”
Fluellen said she has lived at her home for 43 years.
“It is a blessing,” she said. “It’s a Godsend … I’m 81 and I haven’t been able to get out and do things like I wanted to do. I’m so grateful.”
