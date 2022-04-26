Hopkins County Board of Education will be interviewing three candidates for a vacant seat on the board of education tonight during a special called meeting tonight.
The interviews and discussion of the candidates will take place during a closed session. The three applicants are Silas J. Matchem Sr., Kerri L. Scisney, and James L. Sharber.
Keith Cartwright, the school board attorney, said he is not sure when the board will make a decision, but one will be made before Saturday, May 21.
“I suspect they will make a decision tonight or at the next meeting,” he said.
The Division 5 school board seat became vacant when Doug Center, who won the election in November 2020, resigned due to a career change before ever taking office. Dr. J.W. Durst, who had held the seat before Center was elected, was appointed in 2021 to a two-year term. Durst resigned the seat in March 2022, making the seat vacant once again.
The Division 5 school board seat covers seven schools, Pride Elementary, West Broadway, Browning Springs Middle, Jesse Stuart Elementary, James Madison Middle, Madisonville North Hopkins High, and West Hopkins schools.
Cartwright said because there have been two resignations, things are a little complicated. When an elected official steps down, a replacement is named to fill their term until the next general election. As there was not an election in 2021, that meant Durst was scheduled to serve until November of this year, when voters would have a chance to select a candidate to fulfill the remainder of Center’s term. The person the school board appoints to replace him will serve out the rest of Dr. Durst’s term, with whoever wins the election in November finishing out Center’s remaining two years.
“They serve until the election and once the election results are certified, whoever wins the election will take over,” he said. “Whoever is appointed could win the election if they run, or they could serve just until the election.”
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Hopkins County School Board is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
