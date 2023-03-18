The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will soon begin treating noxious and nuisance weeds throughout the state to improve driver safety and support efficient maintenance operations.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said that if left untreated, some weeds can grow several feet tall and impact driver visibility.
“Actively treating the weeds on state-maintained property enhances safety, prevents damage to ditches and drains, and minimizes the presence of plants that attract deer near highways,” he said.
The cabinet targets 12 noxious weeds, including Amur Honeysuckle, Canada Thistle, Common Teasel, Cutleaf Teasel, Japanese Knotweed, Johnsongrass, Kudzu, Marestail, Multiflora Rose, Nodding thistle, Poison Hemlock, and Spotted Knapweed.
Property owners who are actively treating noxious weeds on private property may request highway crews to treat select nuisance weeds found on the adjacent state-owned right of way.
Noxious weeds often invade and destroy the roadside turf grass, leaving these areas vulnerable to erosion. They can also smother native plants through rapid reproduction and long-term persistence.
Kentuckians who want to request weed treatment must submit a written application to their local KYTC highway district office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.