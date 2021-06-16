Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach announced on Tuesday that several teenagers had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a church camp.
“From the church camp we have had multiple positive cases that have reached outbreak status, that has been reported to the state,” she said.
One of the COVID-19 positive teenagers did attend football practice on Monday, and the Health Department has quarantined the team, she said. So far, the only positive cases among the teenagers are those who have not been vaccinated, though this is an age group that could have been vaccinated. Beach did not comment which team was quarantined by the health department.
“Some of the contacts have been vaccinated with one vaccine, and to my knowledge, none of them are positive at this time, but we have not had anyone fully vaccinated,” said Beach.
She said the first vaccine should help prevent illness, but to avoid quarantine the teenagers would have to be fully vaccinated, which is two weeks after the second dose.
The virus has spread rapidly in a camp environment, and parents should know there is a significant risk to going on buses to the camps and overnight stays, she said.
“I don’t know how far-reaching this is going to go because these children have had a lot of exposures,” said Beach. “The positives have been around a lot of other teenagers.”
She said the health department is working diligently to see what the outcome is. She wants parents to be aware of the symptoms of fever, body aches, if their child is extremely tired, show allergy symptoms, cold symptoms, a runny nose, headache or a loss of taste or smell.
“Any combination of those, it does not have to be serious, but especially if they have gone to a church camp or athletic practice, they need to take them in for testing and use caution,” said Beach.
The Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 36. There have been 4,287 who have recovered and 148 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said the way the virus impacts people has not changed, and if people have underlying co-morbid conditions, they tend to get very sick.
“Even some seemingly healthy patients don’t do well with COVID-19,” she said. “You just don’t know how your body will respond until you are infected.”
Quinn said there were six patients in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with one in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 4% of the hospital’s total patient population.
She said the vaccine is working to stop the spread of COVID-19, and it is the only way to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19.
“We encourage those that have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccination to make it a priority for the safety of themselves and those they are in contact with,” said Quinn.
The community is in a much better place this summer than last year because the vaccines are now available, she said, adding that the vaccine is the best way the community can care for each other.
“If you cannot or will not be vaccinated, please wear your mask when you are in public spaces,” said Quinn.
Beach said any child who is 12 years old and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine through the health department.
“We will be glad to set your child who is 12 and up for a vaccination which will prevent the spread in the teenager population and assist your child in not being quarantined from sports or other activities,” she said.
To get vaccinated, visit https://www.hopkins cohealthdept.com/ coronavirus-vaccination- information/ or call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
