The Madisonville City Council approved a bid Monday night for Timberform Playground Equipment at Mahr Park Arboretum.
The bid was awarded to Integrity Recreation Concepts in Owensboro in the amount of $88,380, which includes delivery of the equipment.
The items in the bid include two custom log rope net climbers at a total of $10,400 or $5,200 each; one giant rope swing at $31,295; six full round steppers at a total of $2,010 or $335 each; six more full round steppers at $2,460 or $410 each; one nest swing at $6,365; one double belt swing at $2,065; one quad double belt and double tot swing at $4,220; one embankment slide chute at $3,570 four 8-foot log benches at $4,940 or $1,235 each; one bird’s nest at $6,695 and one belt swing at $5,360.
The delivery of the equipment is an estimated $4,580, according to Integrity Recreation Concepts.
“It was an estimated six week delivery time,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “Some of this equipment we’ll be able to get sooner. As it comes in, it will be installed.”
Cotton also noted the price of the Birds Nest is not including the custom log to support the equipment.
“It was an item that we could put in a custom log if we choose to,” Cotton said. “Or once we get everything done, we can see what the elevation of that birds nest is going to be. There’s several different elevations on the property so there’s a chance we might not have to have the actual log post that it would sit on. It could be something different.”
Work has already started at the Mahr Park Arboretum, according to Cotton.
Also at the meeting, both the Madisonville Police Department and the Madisonville Fire Department gave their reports for August.
The police department responded to 3,756 calls, made 212 arrests, initiated 433 traffic stops and had an average response time of 3.61 minutes.
The fire department reported the department responded to 123 incidents with 76 of those being medical and 47 of those being fire. Station No. 1 had an average dispatch to arrival time of 4:31 for EMS and 3:37 for fire; Station No. 2 had a dispatch to arrival average time of 4:10 for EMS and 4:28 for fire; Station No. 3 had a dispatch to arrival average time of 5:05 for EMS and 5:37 for fire and Station No. 4 had an average dispatch to arrival time of 5:21 for EMS and 4:47 for fire.
