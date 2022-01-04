The Madisonville Police Department released the following police report:
Ryan Isaacs, was arrested, December 30, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines, and failure to appear in court.
Angela Michelle Duvall, was arrested, December 30, for operating a vehicle under the influence, while also missing the driver’s side mirror.
Cody P. Ellison, was arrested, December 30, for failure to appear in court.
Russell N. Phillips, was arrested, December 29, for failure to appear in court.
Kevin S. Jemerison, was arrested, December 30, for failure to appear in court.
James Louis Stephens, was arrested, December 31, for disregarding a stop sign, driving under the influence, and possession of marijuana.
Haverd B. Lewis, was arrested, December 30, for assault in the fourth degree, and strangulation in the second degree.
Jacqueline S. Trtiplett, was arrested, December 31, for receiving stolen property of more than $10,000.
Steven Scott Lewellen, was arrested, December 31, for failure to appear in court and violation of his probation.
Jerry L. Thompson, was arrested, December 31, for public intoxication, excluding alcohol.
Bryan Mathany, was arrested, December 31, for alcoholic intoxication in a public place.
Eboney T. Triplett, was arrested, December 31, for receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
Corbitt P. Crwaford, was arrested, January 1, 2022, for failure to illuminate head lamps on the vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts and trafficking methamphetamine in the first offense.
Jason S. McNary, was arrested, January 2, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Leah Coones, was arrested, December 31, for public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol.
Christopher Glenn Downs, was arrested, January 2, 2022, for tampering with physical evidence and possession of synthetic drugs.
