A man accused of leading officers on a late-night chase in northeast Hopkins County pleaded guilty Friday to eight out of 33 counts, and was sentenced without a plea on six others.
Ronald E.E. Willis, 31, of Madisonville received a 360-day amended sentence from District Judge David Massamore. It followed a morning of closed-door negotiations involving a public defender.
Willis pleaded guilty first to stealing a pickup truck Saturday, Oct. 5. That count was negotiated down from felony grand theft auto to a misdemeanor, meaning the truck was worth less than $500.
Authorities say Willis began a “slow-speed” police pursuit with that truck before dawn the next morning. It started when he reportedly ran a stop light at Island Ford Road and Whittington Drive, and ended 30 minutes later with Willis crashing in a field at Onton Road and Weldon Road.
Willis pleaded guilty to second degree criminal mischief, second degree fleeing/evading police, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and second-degree wanton endangerment. All those counts originally were first degree offenses.
Willis also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence. Massamore sentenced him without a plea for third degree criminal mischief, lack of a operator’s license, attempted theft by unlawful taking/auto, obstructing a highway, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legend drug.
Willis will also pay almost $1,000 in fines, court costs and public defender fees. He was ordered to enter a drug treatment program once he serves his sentence.
The 19 remaining counts against Willis were dismissed. They were traffic offenses: nine counts of failure to make a proper signal, six counts of disregarding a stop sign, three counts of disregarding a traffic light and failure to wear seat belts.
In another court case Friday, a man accused of strangling a woman and trashing her home pleaded guilty to three smaller counts, while others will await a grand jury.
Bernard Montgomery Jr., 31, Madisonville pleaded guilty to operating on a suspended/revoked license, marijuana possession and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. He received a combined 360-day sentence on those, with 90 days to serve and 270 probated. An open container charge was dismissed.
Montgomery still faces four felony charges, stemming from a fight he reportedly had with his girlfriend Monday, Feb. 10. A grand jury will consider counts of fourth degree assault, second degree strangulation, endangering the welfare of a minor and witness tampering.
Massamore expects the next grand jury to convene sometime in March.
