Consumers in Mortons Gap will have a lot shorter drive to take care of their shopping needs after Tennessee-based Dollar General Stores announced the grand opening of their newest location in Hopkins County.
Located at 115 S Hopkinsville Rd/ U.S. 41, the new store will carry household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Mortons Gap store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
To commemorate the opening of DG’s new Mortons Gap location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
