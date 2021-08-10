Reporter
The Madisonville Regional Airport Board is preparing for an archaeological survey conducted earlier this summer by the Cultural Resource Analysts, Inc. out of Evansville, Indiana.
According to Garver Engineer, Mark Upchurch, this survey is needed as part of the environmental study required to build a hangar, taxiway and ramp on the airport property.
Upchurch said he has also drafted an environmental assessment that will be advertised and sent to the Federal Aviation Administration. He said it was the FAA who informed him that an archaeological study had to be done as part of the assessment.
“The biggest thing is that we can’t put a shovel in the ground until we have that in place,” he said.
Upchurch said the FAA had no problem with the airport and Garver moving forward with the design, the bidding and awarding of the contract to start construction this fall.
“The only thing we cannot do is issue a notice to proceed,” said Upchurch. “The environmental study will just delay us with the notice to proceed.”
Upchurch said if everything stays on track, the bid could be out by early August.
He also talked about a July 21 review meeting of the 90% ready design for the taxiway and ramp.
“It is going to be an all concrete apron, concrete taxi lane, culvert replacements … and installing a culvert under the taxi lane to the new apron,” he said. “I met with Contech and they have a masters service agreement through the state … the City of Madisonville or the airport board will purchase the culvert from Contech and then the state will allow a direct reimbursement.”
Upchurch said because the culvert is going into the terminal apron, the state will pay for a gravel access road leading into the two hangars while the replacement takes place, and said that it would be minimal impact estimating around seven days of work. Signage will be in place to direct traffic while the work is done as well.
Some design changes from the meeting included a black vinyl coated chain link fence, according to Upchurch, and said that the state would pay for the base bid of the fence and the airport board or city would pay the difference.
Upchurch said he would send a digital or hard copy of the 90% plans to the board members to allow them to see the changes as he prepares to go into the bidding phase of the project.
“They were substantial improvements in the long term,” he said.
Engineer Duke Gaston also presented the drawings for the hangar part of the overall construction project at the meeting on July 12 that were approved by the board to be put out to bid.
