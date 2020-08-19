Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Anthony D. Simms, 33, of Manitou was charged last Wednesday with two counts of theft by deception, including cold checks under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Steve A. May, 59, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Dustin S. McGar, 33, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury.
• Sebastian A. Gomez, 24, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
• Ronald Cooper, 39, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with criminal trespass, first-degree.
• Bradley S. McGregor, 32, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and harassing communication.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Harold R. Nock, 22, of Madisonville was charged Monday with fraudulent use of a credit card, $500 or less than $10,000.
• David N. Chambers, 25, of Madisonville was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and speeding 20 mph over the limit (work zone).
