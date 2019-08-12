Good, but not great, yields anticipated

While a wet spring and dry summer conditions are expected to affect Kentucky's corn yields, the impact will not be as dramatic as some other states, according to state agriculture officials.
"We've had pockets where they've actually run short on water, although nothing I would call a drought," said Chad Lee, University of Kentucky extension agronomist. "But we're certainly in a situation where we're losing some yield to dry weather, of all things."
Admitting that the weather has produced some challenges, "I still think we're better off than the upper Midwest from the reports I'm getting out of those regions," he said. "They've had some flooding, and if you look now in the U.S. drought monitor, parts of Iowa and Illinois are showing up in the drought monitor index, which means they're also short of water."
According to Lee, a really wet spring can lead to a shallow root system.
"Often when we have a wet spring it makes the crop even more sensitive to a lack of water," he said. "So, if you throw in the drought conditions on top of the spring, that's going to hurt the crop more than it would in, say, an average year.
It will likely take a couple more rainfalls to "finish out" the corn crop in western Kentucky, according to Lee.
"If you don't get them, that will hurt yields some more. We won't have, in my opinion, a top five yield this year (statewide)."
According to Samantha Anderson, Graves County extension agent, the recent stretch of dry weather has been welcome, after the wet spring.
"Last week I saw my first field of tobacco being cut, which is exciting," Anderson said. "There are some farmers in the area that have taken advantage of a new tobacco market, with the Connecticut broadleaf cigar tobacco. It's a much more early-maturing tobacco."
In Graves County, "the corn and soybean crops are looking a lot better than what a lot of us thought they would around April or May. So that's good to see," she said.
"During the growing season you need steady rain. I still think we're going to hold fair with yields this year. I don't want to say what I estimate yields to be, but I think we're still going to come out winning in the end," Anderson said.
"Even after a challenging planting season."
In Ballard County, "the corn looks really good," said Tom Miller, county extension agent. "The beans still have time (to improve). If you don't have water, you really cut the yield. Beans have the ability, they can wait a week (without water) and not be hurting as bad as corn.
"I would say it's not going to be a record year, because every field suffered from being too wet early on. But most of them came out of it pretty well."
