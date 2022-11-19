The Women of Worth (W.O.W.) of Madisonville will be hosting their annual winter necessities give away event this Sunday, at the Larry Carney Center, located at 230 Martin Luther King Drive, in Madisonville, for all those who are in need of a blessing for their children this winter season.

With the cold weather quickly approaching this couldn’t come at a more perfect time, Tawanna Bell, President of W.O.W. shared.

