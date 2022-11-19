The Women of Worth (W.O.W.) of Madisonville will be hosting their annual winter necessities give away event this Sunday, at the Larry Carney Center, located at 230 Martin Luther King Drive, in Madisonville, for all those who are in need of a blessing for their children this winter season.
With the cold weather quickly approaching this couldn’t come at a more perfect time, Tawanna Bell, President of W.O.W. shared.
“We have this event every year, for the last three years,” Bell said. “We purchase the items ourselves and also get donations for them as well.”
Every child in attendance will receive a hat and gloves, some may also receive ear muffs and a scarf.
“We pray to have plenty enough for every child that shows up. The children are our future.”
There is no age limit, so all are encouraged and welcome to attend. The event will take place from 2p.m.-4p.m.
Women of Worth is a non-profit organization in Madisonville. They are always looking and accepting donations, so if you are wanting to help, feel free to message the group via their Facebook page.
