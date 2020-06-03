Hopkins County includes several towns besides Madisonville. The county’s Fiscal Court remembered that several times during its Tuesday meeting.
Magistrates voted to delay for two weeks the demolition of two properties with St. Charles addresses. One is listed as 60 Main Street.
“This looks like it’s in St. Charles, and not in the county,” magistrate Charlie Beshears said. “Are we starting to demolish buildings in city limits? Will other cities want the same thing?”
Magistrate Billy Parrish noted there’s a history of the county doing that. He recalled a demolition in Nebo last year. But another magistrate sided with Beshears.
“I think it’s a slippety-slope. We’ve got to be careful,” Magistrate Ronnie Noel said.
Community Development Director Mike Duncan, who drew up the proposal, was absent from the video conference meeting. So city boundaries could not be verified for the property on Main Street or another one at 30 Gilliand Street in St. Charles.
Minutes later, the Fiscal Court discussed how to fill two openings on the Hopkins County Tourism Commission. Since it’s a three-year appointment, some members wanted to be sure rural areas are represented.
“Someone from Dawson [Springs] or Nortonville ought to be on that board,” Parrish said.
Darla Adams of Dawson Springs already serves on the board, representing the restaurant industry as manager of Dairy Queen. But Beshears understood Parrish’s concern.
“There’s a lot of little cities that don’t understand how the Tourism Commission works,” Beshears said. “They question the things that they have to do to ask for money, and their inability to get money.”
Beshears suggested a two-week delay to ask local mayors for their suggestions. But that was rejected on a 4-3 vote. The magistrates then voted unanimously to appoint Chuck Shockley to the board. He will join Commission Chair Keith Cartwright, who was appointed for a new term.
In other business Tuesday, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• approved a $68,000 payment for foundation work at the Judicial Center. That money should be reimbursed by the Administrative Office of the Courts.
• voted to close a portion of Lutontown Road, near the Webster County line. A similar vote occurred in mid-April, but magistrates were not sure it happened based on the minutes of the meeting.
• appointed Roger Osborn to the Earlington Fire Protection District Board.
• planned to meet again by video conference in two weeks, continuing COVID-19 precautions. Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said July meetings could return to the Government Center with chairs spread out, since the limit on gatherings is expected to expand to 50 people.
