Baptist Health has announced general increases for all staff as well as raised its minimum starting hourly wage to $15 per hour for all full-time, part-time and temporary workers at its nine hospitals and medical group, including its Madisonville locations.
Kentucky’s largest healthcare system made the announcement following approval by its board of directors this week. The increase will be reflected in paychecks starting Oct. 1.
The new minimum wage rate will be for all entry-level positions. Entry-level employees could be paid more than the minimum based on their years of experience in the job. The current federal and state minimum wage rate is now $7.25 an hour.
Hourly workers in pay ranges already above $15 an hour will see additional increases to maintain parity.
“Each employee plays a vital role in our ability to provide exceptional care to those in our communities,’” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “These pay increases also acknowledge and recognize the heavy burden placed on staff over the last 18 months due to the pandemic.”
Baptist Health Madisonville President Robert Ramey called the increase in pay “well deserved.”
“Our local staff continues to go above and beyond to support our community. This wage increase is very well deserved for all of their hard work,” said Robert Ramey. “This is a great start to our new organization and will help us to continue to grow our team for the future healthcare needs in our region.”
The wage increase will be in effect for all Baptist Health employees on the payroll as of Sept. 1, which is the start of the health system’s new fiscal year. The move is a more than $51 million investment across the board, according to the organization.
Baptist Health has open positions across all locations for clinical, non-clinical and executive roles. To visit the company’s career site or for more information, go online to BaptistHealth.com/careers.
