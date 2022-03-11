Just in time for the start of planting season, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library (HCMPL) has launched a new “seed library” for patrons looking to test their green thumbs this year.
“This is the first year we’re doing the seed library,” Ashley Buchanan, Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Marketing Coordinator said. “Other libraries in the surrounding areas have been doing it for years and we wanted to see how it would do here.”
For those not familiar with the concept, which is new to Hopkins County, anyone with a valid HCMPL card can come into the library and checkout seeds the same way they would a book.
Well...not exactly.
Regardless of whether the card holder is looking to plant some vegetables or flowers, the seeds are meant to be planted and, unlike books, they don’t have to be returned to the library. Just let them grow and enjoys the fruits of your labor.
The Seed Library kicked off March 8, and according to Buchanan there have been a lot of people coming in to check it out and get their seed packets already. Packets have been provided by the library this time, but there are hopes to partner with some community agencies in the future, if the Seed Library is successful and popular within the community.
These seeds are completely free. The library includes a variety of flowers and vegetables, including tomatoes, radishes, corn, peas, squash, Forget-Me-Nots, Sunflowers, Black-Eyed-Susans and so much more.
“People can choose up to four packets of seeds each month. There is a sign-on sheet that we request people use so that we can keep record and keep them well stocked,” Buchanan said.
Quantities are limited and seeds are on a first come, first serve basis. A valid HCMPL card is required to receive the free seeds, however, library cards are free to all Hopkins County residents with proof of residence.
Buchanan shares that the spring planting season runs now through the summer and once September hits the Seed Library will be updated with fall produce.
For more information on the seed library, the library offerings and events, visit publiclibrary.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.