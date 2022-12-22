During Monday night’s City of Madisonville council meeting, Police Chief Steve Bryan presented awards to officers who saved lives of those in harms way.
The event took place April 15, 2022.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 2:05 am
Central Dispatch received a medical emergency call on Bob Corpus Lane stating there was an 84 year old male that had severed his foot in a lawnmower accident.
Chief Bryan shared that although Bob Corpus Lane is in the county, Officer Taylor Childress recognized that county units were busy in court and med center had an unknown ETA. Childress requested permission from her supervisor to respond to the scene.
Sergeant Sean McCance granted this permission and also responded to assist.
Officer Childress arrived on the scene and quickly applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg. She continually informed the victim of her actions and attempted to verbally console him through the pain. She also kept dispatch informed of the situation and continued to assess the injury.
When Sergeant McCance arrived, Officer Childress advised him that the victim needed bandages applied to the leg to help stop the bleeding. Sergeant McCance retrieved the bandages and quickly applied them to the victim’s leg.
Med Center Ambulance arrived approximately 10 minutes later and transported the victim who was later flown out to receive specialized care for his wound. The helicopter pilot contacted Sergeant McCance the following shift and advised if Officer Childress had not responded so quickly and applied the tourniquet, the victim likely would have bled out before the ambulance arrived.
According to Chief Bryan, Officer Taylor Childress took direct, immediate, and positive action to preserve the life of another human being that was in real and imminent danger of dying. Her actions did in fact prevent the loss of human life and any delay would, in all probability, have been fatal for the victim.
The Awards Board authorized a Letter of Commendation for Sergeant McCance and the Officer’s Life Saving Medal for Officer Childress.
Childress and McCance were honored during the meeting Monday night and thanked for their heroic efforts.
