AWARDS1

Officer Taylor Childress (left) and Sergeant Sean McCance (right) are seen here with their life saving medals, which were presented by Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan, Monday evening.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

During Monday night’s City of Madisonville council meeting, Police Chief Steve Bryan presented awards to officers who saved lives of those in harms way.

The event took place April 15, 2022.

