A Madisonville man, already in jail on a murder charge, is now facing a second charge in connection to another Louisville murder.
Kelvonnie Harris, 20, was already housed in the Louisville Metro Correction facing murder charges in the death of Rocky Seibert, 50, who was shot multiple times on Nov. 21, 2020 at River Road and South 6th Street in Louisville. He has charged Wednesday for the murder of Devon Robinson, 19, who was shot on June 2 while waiting for a bus.
Police reports claim that Harris and others pulled up in a car on June 2 at the bus stop and began assaulting Robinson.
The reports indicate Robinson tried to run away but was shot several times, and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle, which was later found to be stolen.
Harris was identified through police interviews and video surveillance, according to Louisville police.
He appeared in court for the shooting of Robinson on Thursday and had a bond set at $1 million.
According to other news reports, his next court date is set for July 23.
