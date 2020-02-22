Since the begging of the school year, Earlington Elementary School has served between 50 and 140 dinners per day to its after-school students through their After School Feeding Program, said Principal Wendy Mitchell.
During the regular Board of Education meeting Monday, Earlington’s cafeteria staff, and a few of its trained volunteer, teachers were honored with the district’s Lion Chaser, Giant Slayer award for leading the county in serving its students three meals a day.
“We have a student body that is 75% free and reduced lunch, the majority of them come from a background where they need food support,” said Mitchell. “If mom is working two jobs, and mom was worried about what the kids were going to eat while she’s working her second shift and their home by themselves. At least mom knows they’ve got something in their belly until she gets off work at eight or nine. If they have insufficient food at home, at least this is something to go with whatever they do have.”
Mitchell said the idea for the meals came from a need she and her staff saw.
“We had been implementing our breakfast-in-a-bag program for a while, and we had such great success with that, we added on the After School Snack Program. It had things like Rice Krispie Treats and Cheez-Its,” she said. “We have many students who take home a yellow food bag on Fridays; it’s their food to get through the weekend. We were noticing during Friday bus duty students were tearing into it and eating their dried ramen and peanut butter crackers out of their bag because they were so hungry.”
Students would eat half of their yellow bag before they would get on the bus, said Mitchell.
“We thought, okay, we can do more than just Rice Krispies,” she said.
They talked with Marci Cox, the district director of child nutrition, and she helped Earlington to become the first school in the district to offer the After School Feeding Program.
“We went from giving them a graham cracker to now we’re giving them a full meal, which includes a protein,” Mitchell said.
Each kid who participates in any after school activity is offered a meal, she said.
“Some of the kids that are being offered it wouldn’t necessarily need the support, but they’re hungry growing kids, and they need it too,” said Mitchell. “But, a lot of the students, we know that might be the best meal they’ll have until they come back and eat breakfast the next morning.”
Cox said Earlington was the first school, and because of the program’s success, there are now four schools in the district offering the After School Feeding Program.
“We started with Earlington, we have four schools currently doing it, and we’re adding another one in March, Southside Elementary,” Cox said during Monday’s board meeting. “This is a growing program. I hope to add a couple more schools next year. This program is one of the examples of when we say one team, one mission, one community. You’ve made it the community — it’s not food services, it’s not teachers, it’s all of you.”
One Earlington teacher, Julie Vaughn, said this program helps to create a level playing field for students.
“There are many kids that come from different backgrounds, and the kids that benefit from this could be teachers kids, the kids who stay for academic team, extended school, sports, or the kids who don’t leave until they get on a late bus,” she said. “It appeals to a lot of different kids, ages, demographics and backgrounds, because some of them do get a wholesome meal at the end of the day, and some of them do not. It’s that one more meal that we can get to these kids before they get out the door, and we see them again.”
Every person is their best self when they eat, said Vaughn.
“I like to eat, everybody likes to eat,” she said. “If we’re expecting our kids to learn and to grow and become productive members of society, then they need to have wholesome food in their bodies. If we can provide them with that, not only our free breakfast and lunch but to have that light supper, I think that’s unbelievable we get to do that at no cost.”
The program is a part of a federal reimbursement program with schools. Nationally, 1.3 million children receive an after-school supper on an average weekday, according to a study by the Food Research and Action Center.
“Our purpose in education is always to put the child first, and to know that we inspired other schools to reach a need that they might not have realized was there and knew that they could meet, it’s definitely heartwarming,” said Mitchell.
