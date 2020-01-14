The Nortonville City Council ended three years of legal feuding with White Plains on Monday night by approving a new wholesale sewer contract and settling a lawsuit over back payments.
"I'm glad we're done with this. Completely glad," said White Plains Mayor Joshua Slaton, who was at the Nortonville Municipal Building for the two key votes.
But not everyone on the council thought so. The votes were 4-2.
"The rate of $3.40 -- I've seen no information on how that rate was established," James Harrison said after the meeting. He wanted more debate and evidence on details of the contract.
The council went behind closed doors for about 16 minutes during the meeting. City Attorney William Cox explained it was a matter of "pending litigation." The council eventually voted to end a suit that Nortonville filed against White Plains in 2017.
The council first voted to finalize the new sewer contract with White Plains, then it voted to settle the lawsuit, which developed after Nortonville raised its sewer rate in 2016 and White Plains refused to pay it.
Cox said during a special meeting last week that White Plains owed Nortonville around $63,000. The settlement will have White Plains paying $55,000.
Cox said Monday night that the contract and settlement were unchanged from last week. At that time, he called the contract
see sewage/page a4
"a good deal for NortonvIlle" because it was based on reading water meters, as opposed to outright sales.
Mayor Scotty Harvey, who had no part in the vote, liked what he heard.
"We'll have more than we ever had," he said. "It's definitely a better deal for everybody involved."
The White Plains City Council approved the contract Tuesday, Jan. 7.
But Harrison remains unconvinced.
"I just hope that the impact to the city of Nortonville is something positive, rather than negative," he said.
Harrison also objected to White Plains voting on the contract before Nortonville's City Council reviewed it at a meeting.
Cox noted that a tentative agreement has been reached to revise Nortonville's sewer contract with Mortons Gap, based on the White Plains deal.
A report at Monday night's meeting showed White Plains handled about 2.2 million gallons of wastewater through Nortonville last year.
