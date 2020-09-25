Russell Edwards served in the United States Army from April 1969 to April of 1971. Ten months of his service to our country were spent fighting bravely in the Vietnam War.
To date, Edwards has been awarded the Soldier’s Medal (for rescuing a fellow soldier who had fallen into a fast-paced stream), two Purple Heart decorations for wounds sustained in combat, Nation’s Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, four Bronze Service Stars, Combat Infantry Badge, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with ribbons.
On Sunday afternoon, the lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans added a Quilt of Valor to his impressive list of honors.
According to qovf.org, a Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is “awarded to a service member or Veteran who has been touched by war” as a token of thanks for their service and sacrifice while serving our country.
Edwards and his wife of 49 years, Diana, were walking through a local hardware store in 2019 when they were approached by a representative from Quilt of Valor, who had recognized a pin he was wearing.
“She told us to go online and request a Quilt of Valor,” said Diana.
As stated on their website, the mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to “cover service members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing.”
“It takes six months to a year to have a quilt made,” she said.
The presentation was supposed to have been conducted in April, but because of restrictions on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell’s ceremony was rescheduled twice before Sunday’s presentation.
The unveiling of Russell’s quilt was held at the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs where the Edwards family regularly attends services, with a contingency of family and friends on-hand to celebrate.
The Edwards plan to display Russell’s quilt on his tribute wall featured at their home on Mine Equipment Road.
“I have a quilt rack that I’m going to put up there and drape it,” said Diana.
As a symbol of comfort, “They want me to use it,” said Russell. However, the decorated sergeant prefers to display the quilt’s beauty.
Most important to Russell is that his fellow Americans become educated on the sacrifices that were made by our nation’s soldiers to bring our country where it is today.
“Stand for the flag and kneel for God,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.