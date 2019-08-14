Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Ross L. Thorpe, 27, of Madisonville was charged Monday with fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot), menacing, resisting arrest and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Ashley B. Littlepage, 32, of Dawson Springs was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000 -- unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-offense, fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot), burglary, second degree, and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Raleigh D. Lamar, 18, of Madisonville was charged Monday with disorderly conduct, second degree, and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Henry L. Burton, 48, of Madisonville was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offense.
• Tabatha M. Sprague, 43, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Monday:
• Nathan A. Nance, 41, of Madisonville was charged Monday with burglary, second and third degree and criminal mischief, first and second degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
