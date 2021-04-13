The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect that broke into a convenience store on Monday.
Police say an unknown white male subject entered the Pappy’s convenience store around 1:15 a.m. at 2015 Grapevine Road.
According to a statement from the MPD, the suspect gained entry by “smashing the front doors with a large rock.”
Police said an undisclosed amount of merchandise was taken from the store.
The suspect is described as a white male of medium build, according to the police, and possibly has a mustache.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man can contact detectives by calling 270-821-1720. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at their tip line at 270-825-1111.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.