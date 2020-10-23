With the COVID-19 cases increasing in Hopkins County, Baptist Health Madisonville says they remain prepared for worst case scenarios.
“We review our surge plans and census daily,” said Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations coordinator for Baptist Health Madisonville. “We have a good supply of PPE.”
In Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said it marked the fourth-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in the commonwealth and the first time since August that the states positivity rate was higher than 5%.
Because of the escalation, Beshear said the state renewed surge preparations including reviewing plans on hospital capacity, examining possible hotel options, the use of state parks and field hospitals.
While there are no immediate plans to house patients in hotels or build a field hospital, that option is open should a surge occur, said Quinn. They can also work with other hospitals in the region to provide bed space.
“We did a lot of the groundwork for various options in the spring when we experienced the initial influx of patients,” said Quinn.
If needed, the hospital can cancel elective and non-emergent procedures to free up beds, she said.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported an increase of 15 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total active COVID-19 cases to 210 with 725 recovered and 42 deaths. Hopkins County is still classified as a red county with 27.8 cases per 100,000 people.
The Hopkins County Central football team, who went into quarantine after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, will be allowed to resume practice on Monday, according to school officials.
While there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases, Quinn said, there has not been an increase in hospital patients. The cases seem to occur in the younger generations who show fewer conditions, she said.
“While they may test positive, they are able to remain at home while they get better and do not require hospitalization,” said Quinn.
Even for those that need to be hospitalized, Quinn said medical personnel now know more about COVID-19 and medication options than when it started so the length of stay in a hospital is less.
Quinn called COVID-19 a serious virus because it behaves differently and unpredictably in each person. She said one person could have it and be asymptomatic, while the next person could end up on a ventilator in the Coronary Care Unit.
“You can not anticipate which category you may fall into,” said Quinn. “We really need to focus on what we know, which is that masking and socially distancing can help reduce the spread of this virus.”
Flu season is a busy time for hospitals and she suggested people get the flu vaccine this year. There could be a capacity concern if hospitals have to handle an outbreak of the flu and COVID-19.
Wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, she said.
“We all want to return to our lives as they once were, but we have to get through this pandemic to be able to get there,” said Quinn.
