Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.