One person is dead after a two vehicle wreck Sunday night at the 111 mile marker of northbound I-69.
Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield confirmed Tuesday that Destinee Scott, 18, of Paducah was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident that occurred around 9:45 p.m.
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 was requested to the scene by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the wreck.
Preliminary investigations indicate a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu being operated by Horazeon Boyd, 21, of Paducah was traveling north in the right lane when his vehicle slowed in what police called the travel portion of the roadway.
Police said the reason for the slowdown is still unknown.
After the vehicle slowed, it was struck in the rear by a 2018 Dodge Caravan that was being operated by Whitney Gibson, 24, of Madisonville.
After the collision, both vehicles left the east side of the roadway and came to a stop in a field.
Boyd and two passengers, Brianna Teague and Briantavion Haynes, were transported from the scene by ambulance.
Police said Boyd and Haynes were later airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indiana.
Gibson and her passenger, William Nash, and an infant passenger were transported from the scene to Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
