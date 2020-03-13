Kaye Nall says her store has become a place of “chaotic craziness.”
“You’ve got to have alcohol, hand sanitizer, bleach, sanitizing wipes and toilet paper,” Nall said Thursday.
Nall manages the Dollar General store on South Main Street, where shoppers are buying those five things to put a five-finger death punch on the COVID-19 virus. One man in line Thursday morning had his arms filled with three 12-packs of toilet paper, costing close to $16.
If you’re stockpiling those items like a prepper on the prairie, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said Thursday that you’re part of the problem.
“It’s the height of selfishness,” Whitfield said during a news conference with other city and county leaders. “You’re taking care of yourself, and not worrying about the rest of the community.”
Whitfield said he would contact “all of the stores in this area” and ask managers to “severely limit” sales of cleaning supplies to prevent hoarding. He explained mass buying actually could help the coronavirus spread, should it reach Hopkins County.
“If 10% of the people have all of the sanitizer, that means 90% of the people can’t protect themselves,” Whitfield said. “The stores are running out of these materials, and it’s not because there’s not enough.”
Some Madisonville stores know there’s an interest.
“We have Purell products,” said a sign outside the Hometown Superstore at McCoy and Kentucky earlier this week. The sign was gone Thursday, because those products were no longer in stock.
“We should have some coming in the next couple of weeks,” employee Lorie Potter said. She added there’s also a lot of interest in anti-microbial and disinfectant products.
“I think this is going to be like the flu, but it’s a little bit more contagious,” Potter said.
As of midday Thursday, Kentucky had eight confirmed COVID-19 cases. None of them were west of Louisville. By comparison, Kentucky has seen 15,102 confirmed flu cases this season. Hopkins County has 16 of them.
Tyna Grace, who works in the checkout lines at Walmart in Hanson, said her store also had short supplies in the last few days.
“We were at one point out of water, and we were out of hand sanitizer,” Grace said.
Nall said rubbing alcohol is a big seller because people want to mix it with aloe vera to make their own sanitizer.
“You’ve got to have at least 61% alcohol,” Nall said. One shopper reported several stores were out of it.
Gov. Andy Beshear suggested a non-alcohol alternative at a Wednesday afternoon media briefing. He said a simple hand sanitizer can be made by pouring one-third cup of bleach into one gallon of water. As long as there’s bleach, of course.
“There’s enough for everybody,” Whitfield said, “if we let everybody get it.”
One economic benefit of the COVID-19 outbreak is a sharp drop in gasoline prices. Prices were as low as $1.94 a gallon in Madisonville Thursday, as concern about safe air travel has led to a price dispute between some oil-producing countries.
If you spot price-gouging at a store related to the COVID-19 virus, Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson recommends calling the Kentucky Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.