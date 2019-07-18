Whether you're on the job or out on the town, the Hopkins County Health Department is warning citizens to be safe from the severe heat this week.
Hopkins County is in an excessive heat zone from today through Sunday evening, according to a report out of the National Weather Service in Paducah. The forecast for the remainder of the week calls for temperatures in the 90s with the heat index calculated in the triple-digits.
The Hopkins County Health Department advises those who engage in prolonged outdoor activity to use extreme caution and to keep a close eye on those around them.
While heat can be expected in the summer, severe temperatures can pose a risk to people with long exposure outside. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are common ailments in the United States, according to a report by the U.S. Center for Disease Control, and though these heat-related illnesses are preventable, an average of 658 people per year succumb to these conditions.
HCHD Director Denise Beach issues warnings for those with high risk of experiencing heat-related illness such as children, outdoor workers, pets and athletes.
Children and pets pose a high risk of over-heating, Beach said, and should not be left unattended in vehicles during this time.
For workers and athletes utilizing outside for physical activity, Beach cautions those to practice preventative measures
"It's best to wear loose clothing and stay out of the heat as much as possible," she said. "Take frequent breaks from outside."
Some signs that a person is suffering from a heat-related illness are muscle cramps, headache, nausea and rapid pulse.
"If someone is experiencing any symptoms of heat-related illness, they need to go to a cool place and drink plenty of water," she said.
While some conditions can be relieved by finding a cooled or air-conditioned area and keeping hydrated, more serious ailments, such as heat stroke, will require immediate medical attention. Beach advises those in distress to contact emergency services at 9-1-1.
Everyone who plans to spend time outside this week should keep hydrated, take frequent reprieves in a cool area and be wary of any symptoms of heat-related emergencies, according to Beach.
Areas in Hopkins County that are providing relief from the heat are:
• The White Plains Community Center is open week days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Nortonville Gymnasium is open during city hall hours on weekdays to the public. Those interested should enter through the town's city hall, according to Nortonville city officials.
