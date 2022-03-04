A few months back, the Hopkins County YMCA received a donation from GE Aviation, which focuses on water safety and swim lessons for the underrepresented populations within the county. Since the program has launched, the YMCA has seen great success and a large increase in children attending swim classes.
“Nearly 75% of the participants are on the voucher program, and that is what brought them in for the swim lessons,” YMCA Aquatics Director, Josiah Staggs said.
The program, Equity in Aquatics, provides anyone with a child ages 3-12 with a voucher for a free swim lesson monthly package. These children are integrated into the regular scheduled monthly classes.
The YMCA currently has four swim instructors, and they are all lifeguard certified through the American Red Cross. They all have at least one year of experience teaching swim lessons, and all but one have been competitive swimmers in high school. There are five children per instructor for the older age groups, and there are two instructors in the younger age group.
“I would do it again, it’s totally worth it,” said Rebecca Wooten, parent of child using the swim voucher.
“It’s a fun, caring environment for kids to safely learn and explore the basics,” said Erica Davis, another parent.
Swim lessons take place Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-7p.m. A session typically includes eight lessons, lasting one month.
According to YMCA Aquatics Director, Josiah Staggs, the March lessons are completely full, but there is still space available for the April lessons for those who are interested and qualify.
For those interested in registering, please visit the Welcome Center at the Y, ask for Angela Carter, or Josiah Staggs, they will be able to help and print out your voucher.
The Hopkins County Family YMCA is located at 150 YMCA Drive in Madisonville.
