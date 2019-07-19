By Daniel Desrochers
Lexington Herald-Leader
LOUISVILLE -- Days after President Donald Trump was criticized for sending tweets telling four congresswomen of color to "go back" to their home countries, even though three of them were born in America, neither candidate running for governor in Kentucky Wednesday was willing to call the tweets racist.
Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican who had just finished touting his relationship with Trump during a gubernatorial forum at the Kentucky Farm Bureau, grew testy when asked about the tweets by a reporter.
"I will let the president speak for his own tweets," Bevin said. "Do I think the president is racist? Absolutely not. I know him personally, he knows me and my family personally. Anybody, like yourself, who is trying to imply that is literally just trying to be divisive. Shame on you."
Attorney General Andy Beshear, Bevin's Democratic challenger in this fall's race for governor, condemned the tweets but refused three times to say whether he thought the tweets are racist.
"I think that they were wrong and ugly and he never should have tweeted them," Beshear said. "I don't think anybody should be told to go back to another country. Those are U.S. citizens, they ought to be treated with respect, it is ugly, it is wrong."
Beshear's answer illustrates the fine-line the Democrat must walk as he attempts to win an election in a state Trump won by 30 percentage points in 2016.
The tweets, which Trump sent Saturday about a group of four progressive Democrats, have sparked a fire-storm in Washington D.C., that has largely unfolded along party lines. Democrats have been quick to condemn the tweets and call them racist while Republicans have stayed mostly silent. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump is not a racist but that everyone should tone down their political rhetoric.
Bevin's popularity has taken a hit from several controversial statements he made about teachers, but Trump remains popular, prompting Republicans to attempt to nationalize the race to give Bevin a boost. On the campaign trail, Beshear has actively avoided criticizing the president, saying only once that he wants to end "the negative policies of Donald Trump."
During the forum, Bevin revisited a line he has used on the campaign trail, painting Beshear as someone who would attempt to block Trump's policies. (Beshear is currently signed on to a lawsuit that is attempting to block a Trump proposal to expand association health plans.)
"Do you want a governor of your state actively working against the president?" Bevin said.
A more aggressive Beshear prowled the Farm Bureau stage Wednesday, as he went directly after Bevin on a number of issues, including his support of Kentucky's agriculture community. Calling the governor's budget a "value document," Beshear said the governor failed to mention agriculture in either of his budget addresses when talking about his priorities for Kentucky.
"The State of the Budget address is the one chance a governor can talk to this commonwealth about the things he cares about the most," Beshear said. "And if you look back, in neither of this governor's budget addresses has he mentioned agriculture once. That is going to change because I am going to prioritize agriculture right here in Kentucky."
Bevin dismissed Beshear's line, saying his proposed budgets allocated money for several agricultural priorities.
"The idea that you have heard nothing in terms of agriculture is only in the ears of those who aren't listening," Bevin said.
Beshear also espoused a lofty vision about becoming a hub for agricultural technology and, after criticizing Bevin for some of the economic development incentives given to companies, said he would work to recruit agri-tech companies to Kentucky.
"We can absolutely lead and it will be Kentucky under a Beshear/Coleman administration that is viewed as leading this country in agriculture," Beshear said.
Bevin was the pragmatist, highlighting his theme of being unafraid to take on difficult political decisions. Several times through the debate, he chided Beshear for promising things he couldn't pay for. In one example, Bevin took a swipe at Beshear's father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, for not doing enough to address the problems of the state.
"The previous Beshear that you mentioned left this state and me as governor saddled with $6 billion in deferred maintenance on bridges alone," Bevin said. "This is not acceptable. We can't keep kicking cans down on the road. We have to make hard decisions. It's easy to sit up here and make promises but they have to be paid for. At the end of the day, everything has to be paid for."
Going after Steve Beshear is a strategy Bevin has used on the campaign trail before. The elder Beshear left office as a popular two-term governor, but Bevin has been critical of the previous administration and hired an outside law firm to investigate alleged corruption in Steve Beshear's administration.
The strategy neatly fits into Bevin's argument that he's doing the hard work of cleaning up Kentucky after years of control by Democratic politicians. The governor has made the metaphor literal, hiring a company to clean the exterior of the capitol and putting money into the budget to spruce up state parks.
Beshear pushed back on that narrative Wednesday, defending his father in the process.
"There are going to be a lot of excuses, we can blame the past, we can talk about shoveling out a barn ..." Beshear said. "I'm going to be one that never makes excuses and gets the job done."
Never one to back down from a fight, Bevin criticized Beshear over his ties to a settlement the state made with Purdue Pharmaceuticals. The settlement was made by former Attorney General Jack Conway shortly before Beshear took office, when Beshear was a partner at Stites & Harbison, the law firm that represented Purdue Pharmaceuticals. Republicans have said the state did not get enough money from the settlement and have questioned the close relationship Stites & Harbison has with several Democratic politicians.
Daviess County Library still plagued by ransomware
By Jacob Mulliken
The Messenger-Inquirer
The Cryptolocker ransomware that crippled the Daviess County Public Library in April is back and slowing various library services.
In actuality, it never left, said Erin Waller, library director, despite the efforts of the library's IT (information technology) staff.
Cryptolocker is a specific form of ransomware that focuses on a victim's data to extort payment with the threat of losing that data if the ransom isn't paid in full. Even then, there is no guarantee that the hackers behind the virus will actually come through with the key to free the data, she said.
"According to outside experts that we brought in to aid us this time around, once hackers get in, they hang around hoping to get another payoff," she said. "You think you have done everything to clean it out and start over, but they are hiding, waiting to pop up again when you are vulnerable to ask for more money. We are realizing that this malware is super-aggressive."
The library's current woes began on July 8 when Waller and her staff began to notice white screens popping up on customer self-service screens, she said.
"We were still gun-shy," she said. "At the time, we didn't know. We thought that it had something to do with the past attack or the work we are doing to strengthen our system. We just weren't sure. We shut things down really fast so it didn't keep growing. We didn't lose anything because we have great backups, then and now. We had some services that were down last week and we were finding strange files on staff computers, so we were taking each computer and running a scrubbing software."
On Monday, library staff felt that the situation was under control and that everything was back to form, until Wednesday, when it became apparent that April's virus was still alive and well, she said.
"This past Monday, we felt like everything was good," she said. "We were feeling confident and started turning things back on to get back to normalcy. Monday and Tuesday were good. Wednesday is when the white screens were back and we realized that it (the virus) is bigger than us and we needed to call in some experts."
One of the experts, Bill Uptmore, compared the virus to the classic arcade game Whac-A-Mole, Waller said.
"You knock it down and it pops back up elsewhere," she said. "This is a super aggressive malware and now that we know what is happening, we have a better idea of how to tackle these issues."
The library was initially attacked on April 28. Their files were encrypted and held ransom for six bitcoins, or $30,947, which the library did not pay. Ultimately, the library was forced to close its doors May 7 through May 9 to address issues and have employees re-inventory its more than 300,000 items.
While they are hoping to avoid closing like they did in early May to re-inventory and address data issues, certain services are suspended so that Waller's staff and outside aid can address the virus, she said.
"There are no internet services in the building right now," she said. "People can't access the catalog or their accounts from home, but we can here and we are only allowing people to check out 15 items at a time. We are working really hard to improve every day, but it will take some serious recovery. I want to stress that no data was lost or compromised and no one's data is out there."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.