During a special called session on Tuesday, members of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved a request from Hopkins County Jailer to purchase video conferencing equipment to be used in conjunction with the court system for arraignment proceedings.
The practice of video arraignments is not new for Kentucky jails. The process was put in place by the Kentucky Supreme Court when courts statewide began to hear cases again after the 2020 shutdown for COVID. Inmates housed at the jails made multiple appearances through Zoom calls between the courtroom and the jail.
The state also had instituted a similar practice more than a decade ago. However, the system was eventually abandoned by many facilities after a disagreement between jails and courts as to whose responsibility it was the maintain and repair the hardware.
“A month or two ago the state legislature voted to standardize Zoom or video court across the state,” jailer Mike Lewis told the court. “What happened is that during COVID-19, they found out that everybody had different systems. Some counties didn’t have any at all.”
The upgrade will mostly be computer hardware needed to make sure the existing Hopkins County equipment aligns with the new state standard.
House Bill 1 provides up to $65,682 in funding for all counties to bring their video court equipment up to the new state-wide standard. The bill requires the court to pay for the purchase, but the monies will be refunded through the HB1 Jail Arraignment Grant.
All counties are required by the state to have the new video system online by October.
