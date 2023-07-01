During a special called session on Tuesday, members of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved a request from Hopkins County Jailer to purchase video conferencing equipment to be used in conjunction with the court system for arraignment proceedings.

The practice of video arraignments is not new for Kentucky jails. The process was put in place by the Kentucky Supreme Court when courts statewide began to hear cases again after the 2020 shutdown for COVID. Inmates housed at the jails made multiple appearances through Zoom calls between the courtroom and the jail.

