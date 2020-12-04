As Christmas draws closer and COVID-19 surging across Hopkins County, more and more people are turning to online shopping. In some cases, families are forgoing their normal holiday get-togethers and are having to ship gifts this year.
Joey Ashby, owner of The UPS Store in Madisonville, said he has seen an increase in shipping since the start of the pandemic and that trend is only increasing as the year comes to an end.
“So many people are doing online shopping now,” he said.
Ashby believes more people are shopping online because they are at home and he sees that most people already have their Christmas shopping completed.
“There are a lot of people that won’t be able to visit family for Christmas,” said Autumn Bryan, a UPS store employee and the wife of a UPS driver. “We’ve already had several ship out Christmas gifts.”
Every year, UPS starts planning how they handle the Christmas season in June and July, said Ashby, calling it their peak season because that is when a lot of packages start coming through.
Things start to pick up after Black Friday, even more as it gets closer to Christmas, added Bryan.
“Getting packages to our customers in a timely manner is important,” said Bryan.
Ashby said a UPS truck will come by the store a couple of times throughout the day to pick up packages to be delivered. When a package is dropped off at the store, it is picked up that day for delivery.
“It makes it a lot easier because as our volume increases, the multiple pick ups makes it simpler,” he said.
The store starts telling their customers around Halloween to not wait to the last minute if they have any presents they want to ship to family members.
“We always want to encourage people to do that early because there can be delays,” said Ashby.
Due to COVID-19, civil unrest and bad weather this year, some delays have occurred, but not massive delays that take weeks for packages to to be delivered, he said. Ashby said he has been impressed with how well UPS and the drivers are handling deliveries.
The drivers put in a lot of time and hard work during the holidays and don’t get to see as much of their families as they normally word, said Bryan.
The latest people should ship out Christmas presents is Monday, Dec. 21 if it is shipping to a location in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio and northern Alabama, said Ashby. To ship anywhere else, he suggested getting it out the week before Christmas.
“The closer you get to Christmas, the more swamped these carriers are going to be,” said Ashby. “It certainly can’t hurt the earlier you get it out.”
The UPS store does have ways of expediting shipping if people are in a pinch, he said. They have ground shipping for a vast majority of things, then there is three-day, second-day and next day shipping options, but he would suggest not to rush shipments.
The UPS Store is located at 229 Madison Square Drive in Madisonville.
