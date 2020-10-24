Hopkins County has had 7,067 early voters cast ballots in person since Oct. 13, according to information provided by Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern.
This week, early voting occurred in Hanson on Thursday and Friday with 1,808 total in-person voters taking part over the two days. On Wednesday in Nebo, 517 votes were cast, 543 in Mortons Gap on Tuesday and 461 in Earlington on Monday.
Early drive-thru voting will be available today from 8 a.m. to noon in Madisonville at 24 Union Street.
Other early voting opportunities will be on:
• Oct. 26-27 at Nortonville City Hall.
• Oct. 28 at St. Charles Community Center.
• Oct. 29 at White Plains City Hall.
• Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 at Ballard Convention Center.
Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, there will be seven locations to vote in Hopkins County, according to Cloern. Registered voters can use any of the seven locations, which include — the Archery Complex located at 3100 Grapevine Road in Madisonville; Ballard Convention Center, Dawson Springs Library, Elks Lodge located at 875 Princeton Road in Madisonville; Nortonville City Hall, Rizpah Temple located at 3300 Hanson Road in Madisonville and at the Nebo Community Center. Election Day voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Cloern.
Cloern has also announced the clerk’s office will be closed to all business except elections on Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3 in order to allow for the office to get ready for the Election Day.
