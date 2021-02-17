Ice, sleet nor snow has stopped the Covid-19 vaccination process for residents in Hopkins County, according to local health care agencies overseeing the process.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said the vaccine clinic scheduled for the Ballard Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday is still happening even though a new shipment of vaccines from the state has not yet been received this week.
“Last Friday we had a lot of cancellations so we should have enough to do this Friday whether we get more or not,” said Beach.
The health department has taken steps to ensure the vaccine doses in the freezer and refrigerator are kept safe during the winter weather, she said.
“Our backup generator specifically runs our vaccine refrigerator and freezers,” said Beach. “We do everything we possibly can to not lose any vaccines.”
Appointments for the vaccine clinic this Friday are getting close to capacity, but Beach said there is another clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. The clinic is only for those who are 70-plus and residents of Hopkins County.
The weather has not affected the delivery of vaccine doses to Baptist Health since it is a regional site, said Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital.
“We are working through our processes the same as any day despite the weather,” she said.
A few people have asked to reschedule their vaccine appointments, but the majority are sticking to their original schedule, said Quinn.
“We have even had some people from out of town that have stayed in local hotels to make their travel time to the hospital easier on the day of their appointment,” she said.
Quinn thinks people are concerned with the vaccine supply issues they are seeing nationwide and don’t want to take the chance of not receiving it.
“Our staff are here and so we kept the vaccine clinic open for those that wanted to still come in,” said Quinn. “For those with travel concerns, we rescheduled them if they felt more comfortable waiting.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, second doses of the vaccine should be given as close as possible to the recommended timeframe. The Pfizer vaccine should be administered 21 days after the first dose and the Moderna vaccine 28 days after.
The CDC advises that if it is not possible to adhere to the recommended timeframe, then the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may be administered up to 42 days after the first dose, said Quinn.
“Keeping everyone on the 21-day schedule helps us to keep our process running smoothly, but if circumstances require us to extend that, like this weather event, we have the flexibility to do that and still get people properly vaccinated,” she said.
The vaccine clinic sites across the state have helped the number of people in tier 1A and 1B who want to receive the vaccine get an appointment, which has helped each site to be able to manage their workloads efficiently, she said.
“There is still work to be done with this, and the more vaccine we can receive, the faster we can get additional people in that want to receive it,” said Quinn.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine through Baptist Health, visit schedule yourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330. For an appointment through the health department, visit hopkinscohealthdept.com and click on the coronavirus vaccination information tab.
