After more than year without inmate visitations, the Hopkins County Jail will resume in-person visits on a limited schedule beginning Monday.
Jailer Mike Lewis said the visitation will be on a limited schedule with the goal of safely allowing a “limited number of visitors inside of the visitation area.”
“Visitors must schedule an appointment no sooner than a week in advance, but no later than the day before,” Lewis said. “Due to the reduced capacity of our visitation area, inmates will be allowed one visit per month to ensure that all inmates have the ability to visit their loved ones.”
Face masks must be worn while inside the facility, social distancing must be maintained and only two visitors will be allowed per inmate, according to Lewis.
“Failure to properly wear masks inside the facility will forfeit any remaining visit time and the ability to schedule further visits,” said Lewis. “Inmates must have been cleared from the 14 day quarantine period to be eligible to receive visits.”
Visits also will be 30 minute increments with a 15 minute break between each visit.
“This is to provide enough time for staff to sanitize the visitation area between each visit to ensure the health and safety of all visitors and inmates,” said Lewis.
Mondays will have visitation spots beginning at 10 a.m. and going to 2:30 p.m. for female general population inmates and the 2:30 to 3 p.m. spot for maximum security female inmates only. Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be for male general population beginning at 10 a.m. and going to 3 p.m. Thursdays are for male general population from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 to 3 p.m. for male maximum security and protective custody inmates.
On Fridays, male visitation for maximum security inmates will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon, and will resume at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m.
“We will still maintain visitation times for attorneys who wish to come and visit with their client,” said Lewis. “Those times will be Monday through Friday from 8 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. We appreciate everyone’s patience over the last year and look forward to moving toward normal. All updates and any required changes will be posted on our Facebook page.”
The Facebook page for the jail can be found at www.facebook.com/ hopkinscountyjail.
